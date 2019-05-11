JOHANSON,
Margaret Mary Merle
(nee Anniss):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 9th May 2019. In her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother of Cledwynna, Carol, Linda, Elaine (deceased), Colin & Debra. Loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. A service for Margaret will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. Burial to follow at Morrinsville Cemetery. All communications to the Johanson Family, c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2019