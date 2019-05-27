GADDES,
Margaret Raye (Meg):
Peacefully with family on 25 May 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Raye & Murray, Alan & Pat, Jane & Mike, Ann & Raewyn. Much loved Grandma of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kingswood Rest Home for their love and care of Meg. A service for Meg will be held at the Rotary Community Centre, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 30 May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Red Cross Society, PO Box 9014, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Gaddes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019