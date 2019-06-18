CALDER, Margaret:
On 16 June 2019, peacefully at Brylyn Rest Home, aged 87 years. Daughter of the late Claude and Eva Barker. Sister of Rita and the late Keith. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Lynley & Steven, Jenny & Andrew, Wendy, Barbara & Clive, Bruce and Josie. Cherished Nana of 11 and Great-Nana of 6. A special thanks to the staff of Brylyn Rest Home for their care of Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 21 June 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Calder family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 18 to June 20, 2019