BROWN, Margaret (Peggy)
(nee Gordon):
On Wednesday, May 29th 2019, suddenly in her home in Tokoroa, in her 64th year. Mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Catherine Brown (Auckland), Stephanie and Bryan Hemming (Paeroa), and Robert and Jade Brown (Whangarei). Grandmother of James (deceased), Sian, Sommer and Cameron Hemming, Ellie and Kurt Brown, and Zach and Phoebe Brown. Sister to Rodney Gordon (deceased), Gwen Chapman, Michael Gordon and Andrew Gordon. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will follow, to be held on Monday 3rd June, 2.00pm at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Manfield Street, Tokoroa 3420. All communication to C/- PO Box 80-161, Greenbay, Auckland 0643.
Published in Waikato Times on June 1, 2019