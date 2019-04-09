ATUTAHI,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret ATUTAHI.
Margaret Hinemahuki:
On Monday, 8th April 2019. Aged 76 years. Eldest daughter of Queenie (dec) and George (dec) Atutahi. Treasured and devoted mother to Rochelle Bayne. Cherished sister to George (Tippy) and Margaret, Richard (dec) and Sandra (dec), Louise and Julian Johnson, Stewart, Alan (dec), Diane and Beb, Tony and Liz, Marina (dec), Barry and Maryann, Minnie Boulton, Gilbert and Heather, Katherine Taylor, Robin (dec) and Wendy, Vicky and Steven Olsen, Ellie and Ray Monk. Loved forever by all her nieces and nephews. Hine is laying at Waipatoto Marae, Oparure. All communications, please, to PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2019