SOUTHALL, Maree Beatrice:

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 15th April 2019, six days short of her 79th birthday. Darling wife for 62 years of Des. Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Dave and Wendy, Deb and Bo, Trudy and David. Cherished Nana (Dory) of Corey, Jason, Josh, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Mili, Sophie, Zach, and Tegan. Great-grandmother of Nana, Miko, Miyu, and Desmond who is due to be born next month. A service for Maree will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee Street, Mt Maunganui, on Thursday 18th April at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at bit.ly/mbsouthall1504 or can be left at the service. All communications to Southall Family, c/- Oceanshores Village, 80 Maranui Street, Mt Maunganui 3116.





