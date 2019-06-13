Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel MONGA. View Sign In Memoriam

MONGA, Manuel:

26.09.1952 - 13.06.2018

Sixty Six Years In The Making. A Memoir For Papa



We come home in the evening to a comforting click

The boiling jug, meow of the cat and of the clock, a soft tick

A gentle hum sounds from a room painted all in light green

A loving father, papa, husband and everything in between

Awaits our arrival from school, from work or anywhere at all

And in our absence savours every small text, skype, email, phone call

His hands have known labour, hardship and yet held the world all the same

Held a wife, daughter, son, grandchild

A raucous family they've tamed

Our plates were never empty, our glasses always full

Egg salad sandwiches prepared fresh for days at school

For nana, tea, coffee and chocolate cake would always do

For our family's taste buds papa knew through and through

Forever giving, and never taking

A man of honour sixty six years in the making

A husband, father, papa, legacy of HBHS canteen

Manuel Monga, a year without you has seemed an eternity

And in your absence we will remember all you've done and were

Don't worry about our nana for we'll take care of her

We will grow, tell your stories and share your recipes

Provide the love which you gave us

Every moment we will seize

You would have wanted that for us

So don't you fret up there

You may be gone

But your lessons of love

Will remain with us down here

- First-Born Granddaughter, Waiata-Rose Monga



Published in Waikato Times on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers