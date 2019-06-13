MONGA, Manuel:
26.09.1952 - 13.06.2018
Sixty Six Years In The Making. A Memoir For Papa
We come home in the evening to a comforting click
The boiling jug, meow of the cat and of the clock, a soft tick
A gentle hum sounds from a room painted all in light green
A loving father, papa, husband and everything in between
Awaits our arrival from school, from work or anywhere at all
And in our absence savours every small text, skype, email, phone call
His hands have known labour, hardship and yet held the world all the same
Held a wife, daughter, son, grandchild
A raucous family they've tamed
Our plates were never empty, our glasses always full
Egg salad sandwiches prepared fresh for days at school
For nana, tea, coffee and chocolate cake would always do
For our family's taste buds papa knew through and through
Forever giving, and never taking
A man of honour sixty six years in the making
A husband, father, papa, legacy of HBHS canteen
Manuel Monga, a year without you has seemed an eternity
And in your absence we will remember all you've done and were
Don't worry about our nana for we'll take care of her
We will grow, tell your stories and share your recipes
Provide the love which you gave us
Every moment we will seize
You would have wanted that for us
So don't you fret up there
You may be gone
But your lessons of love
Will remain with us down here
- First-Born Granddaughter, Waiata-Rose Monga
Published in Waikato Times on June 13, 2019