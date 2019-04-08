KIDD,
Malcolm Bruce Beresford:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on 5th April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette, and the late Thelma. Loved father, and father-in-law of Carole Teixeira, Warren and Rebecca Kidd, Marie and Brendon Scawboard. Respected stepfather of Russell, Graeme, and Christine King. Loved Poppa of Alison, Brendon, Sarah, Kristen, Robert, and Tiana. A Service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Rd, Otumoetai, Tauranga on Thursday 11 April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research www.mnda.org.nz, or donation box at the church, would be appreciated. Communication to the Malcolm Kidd Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 8, 2019