JONES, Maisie:

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 18th June 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Jes, Ian and Lou, Brian (deceased), Wendy and Dave Carss, and Murray and Susie. Loved Nana of Linda and Noel, Julie and Debbie, Jason and Briar, Rhiannon and Fletcher. Great-Grandmother to Sam and Tyler, Olivia and Edward, and wee Maddox.

"Rest in peace Mum"

A Celebration of Maisie's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Jones family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



