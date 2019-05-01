ADRIENNE, Lynne:
Matriarch On Sunday, April 28, 2019, passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with a debilitating illness. Cherished and adored mother, deeply loved nana of 12, cherished great-grandmother to 3, loved and honoured sister, niece, daughter, and beloved friend. A service of celebration will be held at 30B Stewart Street, Raglan, on Thursday at 11am, for family and friends to celebrate her life before heading to East Street cemetery for her final resting place.
Published in Waikato Times on May 1, 2019