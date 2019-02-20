BICKNELL, Lynette Eileen:
Suddenly but peacefully, on 16 February 2019. Loved mother of Jeremiah Byers, and Jesiree. Nana Nett of Levi. Dearly loved daughter of Doris Kelly and the late Bill. Lynette will be dearly missed by Bridgette, Cody and Lucas. Due to Lynette's wishes a private cremation has been held, a gathering to celebrate Lynette's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel Lounge, 172 Lemon street, New Plymouth on Friday 22 February 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 20, 2019