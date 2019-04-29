Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sadliers Funeral Services 358 Thames St Morrinsville , Waikato 078894333 Death Notice



(nee Watt):

07.08.1946 – 26.04.2019

Lyn passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Shay; cherished and adored mother of Kirsty, Emma, Abigail and James, and partners Nic, Johno and Jo. Treasured Nana of Charlie, Amy, Jemma, Siany, Riley, Jade and Casey. Daughter of Wynne and Alfred Watt (deceased). Loved sister of Teena Reedy (deceased), Colleen O'Neill, Martyn Watt, Chris Watt (deceased), Michael Watt and Col Butler. Our special thanks to Doctor Islam and the Hematology & Oncology teams of doctors, nurses and support staff at Waikato Hospital, for the love and care shown to Lynda over recent months. Thank you also, to the Hospice Waikato Family for their caring support of Lynda to the end. A service of celebration will be held at The Morrinsville Baptist Church, 56 Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Leukemia and Blood Cancer Foundation, PO Box 4317, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3247, or Hospice Waikato, Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240. All communications to the Noonan family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







