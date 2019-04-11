FOWLIE, Lynda:
A loving Mum, sister and Nana. Loved by many, treasured by all. Lynda died at Thames Hospital on 7th April 2019, from a pulmonary embolism. Lynda's funeral will be held in the West Hamilton Community Church, 27A Rifle Range Road, Frankton at 1.00pm, on Friday 12th April 2019. All are welcome to cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Hamilton Community Church would be appreciated. All Communications to Woolertons Funeral Home, 127 Boundary Road, Hamilton 3214.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 11, 2019