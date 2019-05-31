WEBB, Lyn:
23.02.1954 - 24.05.2019
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Vicki. Loved dad of Emma, Ryan, Alysha (NZ), Andrew, and Darren (Wales). Son-in-law of Erin, Todd (NZ) and Stacey (Wales). Granddad of Malakai, Rose, Evie (NZ), Luke, George and Milly (Wales). Son of the late Charlie and Emma. Son-in-law of Yvonne and the late Mac McCorkindale.
You will be forever
in our hearts.
A special thanks to the Community Hospice team and Waikato Hospital Oncology Day Unit for their support during Lyn's final journey.
Published in Waikato Times on May 31, 2019