MALBY, Lurline Mary

(formerly Johnson)

(nee Dobbs):

Aged 97. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 5th June 2019, after a short illness. Late of Raglan. Loved wife of the late Cyril Malby and the late Allan Johnson. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Andrew (Andy) and Jocelyn Johnson (Hamilton) and Yvonne and Jim Barr (Whangamata). Loved nana of Natalie Parker (Hamilton), Michael and Sarah Barr (Hamilton) and Kevin and Hilary Johnson (UK). Loved great-nana of Connor, Kyle and Jordyn Parker, Megan and James Barr and Abigail and Nicholas Johnson (UK).

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard,

but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.



Thank you to Mum's home carers Tracey and Mandy, Dr Mike Loten and West Coast Health Clinic, Raglan, Waikato Hospital staff and the Palliative Care team. In keeping with Lurline's wishes a private cremation will take place. All communications please to Yvonne and Jim Barr, 322 Sylvia Road, Whangamata 3620.



