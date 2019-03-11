Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille HUGHES. View Sign

HUGHES, Lucille

(Irene) (nee Hendriksen):

Peacefully on Saturday night 9 March 2019 at Pohlen Hospital, at the ripe young age of 78 years. Much beloved wife of Arthur for 56 years. Loved mum of Sue (Susan) and Roger, Brian and Sonja. Adored Nana to Aimee, Adam, Daniel and Timothy and Great Nana to 4 great-grandchildren.

" Finally the battle is over and she can rest in peace".

A service to celebrate the life of Lucille will be held at Daltons Plantation, West Hinuera Rd, Matamata, Friday, the 15th of March, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Hughes family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.





