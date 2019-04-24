HERBERT, Louisa Ruth

(Louie) (nee Bint):

Peacefully at Maida Vale Retirement Village, on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for over 75 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell (deceased) and Iris (Rotorua), Colin (deceased) and Gail (Bell Block), David and Merilyn (Pio Pio), and Sharin and Brian Tylee (Te Pahu). Dearly loved Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the Maida Vale team for their love and care for Louisa. All messages to the Herbert family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Louie will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 27th April 2019, at 10.00am, followed by the interment at Waitara Cemetery.





