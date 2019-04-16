NICHOLSON, Lorna Emily:
On 12 April 2019, suddenly at Waikato Hospital, aged 84. Loved mum of Craig, the late Grant, and loved wife of the late Gordon. Adored grandma of Manu and Noa, and dear suegra of Naya. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church, 959 Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield, Hamilton, on Saturday, 20 April 2019, starting at 11.00am, with Lorna arriving at 10.30am. The service will be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Fairfield Project and the Kukataaruhe Education Trust. Donations may be left at the service. All communications to the family c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 16, 2019