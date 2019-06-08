LYDIATE,
Loraine Ivy (nee Prior):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, 4th June 2019. Aged 68 years. Dearly beloved wife of Jim. Loved mother to Jason & Sofie, Brendon & Debs, and Nana to Alex, Hannah & Jonas. Beloved sister to Tom & Karen, and much loved Auntie to Carey & Helen, Laurie & Marie, and Blanche & Danny. Following Loraine's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Lydiate Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on June 8, 2019