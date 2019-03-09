HOCKLY,
Passed away in Tauranga on Sunday 3 March 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bryan Hockly. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Faye, Gibb, Karen and Jill, and their families. A private family service to farewell Lois, has been held in accordance with her wishes. Messages to the Hockly family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019