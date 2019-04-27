Linette STEELE

Guest Book
  • "My very deepest sympathy to Denise & Andrew and their..."
  • "a lovely lady now at rest,free from pain.rest in peace..."
    - GLENISE BEVAN
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

STEELE, Linette Margaret
(nee Dew):
11.2.1942 – 25.4.2019
Loved wife of the late Owen. Loved Mother of Denise and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Glenda. Nanny of Stacey and Reece Davies, and Theo and Gina Steele. Great-Nanny of Tiah-Rose, McKenzie and Rylin. Daughter of the late Eric and Bonnie Dew. Sister and Sister-in-law of Des and Joan Dew. A service to celebrate the life of Linette will be held at Ohaupo School Hall, 4010 Great South Road, Ohaupo, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Tributes to Linette may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Linette's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.