STEELE, Linette Margaret
(nee Dew):
11.2.1942 – 25.4.2019
Loved wife of the late Owen. Loved Mother of Denise and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Glenda. Nanny of Stacey and Reece Davies, and Theo and Gina Steele. Great-Nanny of Tiah-Rose, McKenzie and Rylin. Daughter of the late Eric and Bonnie Dew. Sister and Sister-in-law of Des and Joan Dew. A service to celebrate the life of Linette will be held at Ohaupo School Hall, 4010 Great South Road, Ohaupo, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Tributes to Linette may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Linette's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2019