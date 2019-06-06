McLEAN-TIBBLE,

Linda Elizabeth:

Aged 53. Beloved wife of Robert Tibble, mother, nana and friend to many passed away on June 4, 2019. Funeral services will be performed daily by Gary Graeme at the House of Prayer; 37 Dryden Road, Enderley, Hamilton. Linda will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10.00am, on the Oak Lawn at the Hamilton Park Cemetery.

Proverbs 31 : 10; A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth more than rubies. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.



