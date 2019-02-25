RUFER, Lina:
|
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton on 22 February 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Otto. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcus, Bruno and Anna, Susanne and Grant, Erica (deceased), Roland and Sharon. Loved Grossi of Shaun, Matthew; Ben, Anton; and Riley. A Requiem Mass for Lina will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton on Thursday, 28 February, at 11.00am followed by burial at Hautapu Cemetery, Cambridge. Correspondence to the Rufer Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019