NOLAN, Leslie Arthur (Les):
On April 27, 2019, Les passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sue, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Brad and Joanne, Shelley and Tim. Adored Poppa of Georgie, Lily; Max, and Zara. Loved son of the late Colin and Noeline, brother of Kevin, Jeanette and Colin, and the late Clifford. Loved son-in-law of the late Harry and Nancye, and brother-in-law of Richard and Claire, Kevin and Gwen, Ross and Angela, Jan and Steve, Maria and the late Stephen, and treasured uncle of his nieces and nephews.
'Always in our hearts
and never forgotten.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leslie Nolan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Les will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, May 3 at 10.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2019