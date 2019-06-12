BREARS,
Leslie William (Les):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday, 11th June 2019, aged 71 years. Loved Husband and soul mate of Christine. Loved father of Ruahui, Christopher & Kelly, Quentin & Mere, Marcus & Aylene, Loving Grandad to Jemma, Ella, Eden, Te Kaha, Niwa, Ihaia, Mason and Tyla and a best mate to his four legged friends Bessie and Summer. Les will be laying at his home at 27 Golf Road, Taumarunui. A Service for Les will be held at Christ Church, (Anglican) Manuaute St, Taumarunui, Friday, 14th June at 11:00am followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to the above address.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 12, 2019