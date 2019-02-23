SYME, Lesley Anne:
On 18 February 2019, Lesley passed away, aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother of Emily and Don, mother-in-law to Raquel, and much loved "Gmama" to Lola and Mila. A service to celebrate Lesley will be held at 11.00am, on Monday 25 February, at Willowbrook Park, 15 Vaile Road, Newstead, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whaingaroa Harbour Care or the Royal Forest and Bird Society may be left at the venue. Tributes to Lesley may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Lesley's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 23, 2019