On 5 April 2019 peacefully passed away at Rhoda Read Continuing Care with Murray by her side, aged 64 years. Much loved wife of Murray. Loved mother of Kate, Cara, and Brad. Loved Nana of Manaia, Sage and Harrison. A celebration of Lesley's life will be at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme St, on Saturday, 13 April 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson St, Morrinsville 3300, and can be made online at bit.ly/hollardl0504 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hollard family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







HOLLARD, Lesley Vivienne:On 5 April 2019 peacefully passed away at Rhoda Read Continuing Care with Murray by her side, aged 64 years. Much loved wife of Murray. Loved mother of Kate, Cara, and Brad. Loved Nana of Manaia, Sage and Harrison. A celebration of Lesley's life will be at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme St, on Saturday, 13 April 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John Ambulance, 113 Anderson St, Morrinsville 3300, and can be made online at bit.ly/hollardl0504 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hollard family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 10, 2019

