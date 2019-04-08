KRIPPNER,

Leonard Martin (Len):

Passed away peacefully at home on 6th April 2019, surrounded by his loving family and cat, Tiger. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 57 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Maree Loye, Suzanne and Marcel Fransen, Stephen and Tanya, Paula and Robbie. Special Grandad/Poppa of Anita and Alex, Kristina and John, Brendan, Juliana, Matthew, Stephanie, Alex, Kate, Abby, Thomas, Emma, Samantha, Isabella, and Great-Poppa of Felicity and baby to arrive. Loved brother of Pauline and Reg Hickey (both dec), Bill (dec) and Jose Krippner, Jim (dec) and Teresa Krippner, Rose Anne (dec) and Doug Conaghan, and Doreen O'Connor.

May he rest in peace.

Rosary will be held on Tuesday evening 9th April, 7.00pm, at St Columba's Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Hamilton. Requiem Mass for Len will be celebrated at the Church on Wednesday 10 April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. The family extend a special thank you to the Renal Dialysis Unit Team, Waikato Hospital, for their compassionate care of Len.





