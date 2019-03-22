GODFREY, Lenore Ann
(Kim) (formerly Summers):
Passed away on Wednesday, 20th March 2019, at Resthaven Home & Hospital. Loved wife of the late Winston Summers. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Andrew & Mary, Cherrie, Emily & Hadynn. Cherished Nana of Taylor, Sophie, Riley, Abbey and Bella. Surrogate mother and nana to many. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 26th March 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Summers Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019