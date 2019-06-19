Leigh LOWTHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leigh LOWTHER.
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

LOWTHER, Leigh Emily:
Peacefully surrounded by family on 17 June 2019, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Selwyn and Anne, Glenn and Jane, Janice and Neil, Carol and Matt. Gran of 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Leigh's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel (Newstead), Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton, on Saturday 22nd June, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Lowther family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.