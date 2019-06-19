LOWTHER, Leigh Emily:
Peacefully surrounded by family on 17 June 2019, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Selwyn and Anne, Glenn and Jane, Janice and Neil, Carol and Matt. Gran of 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Leigh's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel (Newstead), Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton, on Saturday 22nd June, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Lowther family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2019