JACKSON,
Laurence Charles:
Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2019 aged 75 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Hemi Cross, Sandra & Albert Van de Pas, Darryn & Wendy Jackson, Gary & Michelle Jackson, Donnella Jackson and the late Angela Jackson. Known as Grandie to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
May he forever be at peace.
A service will be held to celebrate Laurence's life at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Saturday 8th June at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications c/- 28 David Street, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019