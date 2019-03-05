Laurence CHRISTINI

Death Notice
  • "RIP Laurie thoughts are with family. mal & (late)Thelma..."
  • "Sending our condolences. Ron andJo Christini"

CHRISTINI,
Laurence James (Laurie):
Peacefully on March 2, 2019, aged 87. Loved husband of Ann for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Laurence and Yvonne, Keith and Natasha, and grandfather of Symantha, Briar, Isabella, and Jayden. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Matamata, on Wednesday, March 6, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Grateful thanks to the staff of Rossendale Rest Home, Hamilton. Communications to the Christini family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2019
