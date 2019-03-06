FLEMMING, Laurel Jean
(formerly Monk, nee Laloli):
On 4 March 2019 passed suddenly in Hamilton, aged 78 years. Loved wife of Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Rhonda, Ken (deceased) and Rowena, Matthew and Debbie, and Alex. Loved Nana of Olivia, Sam and Tom; Tash, Michael and Jared; Chris and Ben; Tony and Wylie, and Great-Nana of 3. A service for Laurel will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 8 March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Flemming family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019