MASTER, Lallu Bhai
(Guru Das Prabhu):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 15 April 2019, surrounded by family. Loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A service for Guru Das Prabhu will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 18 April 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Master family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 17, 2019