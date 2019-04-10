TUAITI, Rev. Kora:
On 8 April 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family at home. Loved husband of Upokoina (nee Joseph). Much loved father of Tuaiti and Deborah. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. A family service will be held at 6.00pm on Friday, 12 April 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church. All welcome! The funeral service for Rev. Kora will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, King Street, Frankton, Hamilton, on Saturday, 13 April 2019, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Tuaiti family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 10, 2019