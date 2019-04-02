LINEHAN,
Kevin James (KJ):
1.1.1940 - 30.3.2019
Passed away peacefully on Saturday. Loved husband of Anne, loved dad of Philip and Teresa, the late Andrew; Marcus and Sarah, Jamie and Jules, Sara, Chanelle and Graeme. Loved grandad to 14. A service for Kevin will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, on Friday 5 April 2019 at 11.00am. A burial service for Kevin will be held at the Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery, Picquet Hill Road, Te Awamutu, on Saturday 6 April 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipuna.org.nz would be appreciated. Communications to the Linehan family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2019