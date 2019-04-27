FORHECZ, Kerry Ann
(nee Fenton):
On Tuesday, 23rd April 2019, in Hamilton. Aged 49 years. Now at peace after a long illness. Much loved daughter of John and Helen Fenton. Much loved wife of Lou. Very much loved and missed Mum of Sam and Alice. Sister and sister-in-law of Glenn and Tina. Loved and missed by all of her extended family and friends. A funeral service for Kerry has been held in Gordonton. Memorial donations may be made online to www.race4life.org.nz or wwwsweetlouise.co.nz All communications, please, to PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2019