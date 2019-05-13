CONNOLLY,

Kerry Peter (Beefy):

Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of the late Patrick and Fideles. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Louise (dec) and Colin Cathro, Joe (dec) and Alison, Tommy (dec), Delia and Robbie (dec), Michael and Peggy, Lydia and Don (both dec), Dennis and Betty, Emmett and Rose. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.

Will be sadly missed.

A service will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church Hall, Cnr Great South Road and Belt Street, Ngaruawahia, on Tuesday, 14th May, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Ngaruawahia Cemetery, Great South Road, Ngaruawahia. The family wish to thank all the Staff at Radius Kensington Rest Home for their love and care of Kerry.





