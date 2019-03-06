WALKER,
Kenneth Roger (Kenny):
Passed away February 27, 2019, after a battle bravely fought. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Frederick (John) and Lois Walker, much loved younger brother of Janet and partner Sonny, beloved uncle of Clinton, Ainsley Monique (Moni) and their families (including Kermie), and much loved companion of the late Daphne.
Rest easy in Graceland.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019