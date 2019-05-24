LASENBY,

Kenneth Charles (Ken):

Passed away with family at his side at Waikato Hospital, on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019. Aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Mary. Treasured father & father-in-law of John & Dianne, Terry & Margie, Helen & Pete, and Murray & Allie. Adored Poppa of 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Te Ata Rest Home for the love & care shown to Ken, and the special friendships he made. A service to celebrate the life of Ken will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata St, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 28th May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Lasenby Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.





