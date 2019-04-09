STIMPSON, Keith:
Passed away peacefully on 6 April 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of the late Sally, father and father-in-law of Kerrie and Rod, Fiona and Brian, Garth. Loved Grandfather of Mark, Erin, Anna, and Matthew, Adored Great-Grandfather of Kulaea and Malohi. Missed by BJ, Molly, Mickey and all his cattle. A Celebration of his life will be held at Simplicity Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Hamilton, on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 11.00am. All correspondence to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Hamilton 3241.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2019