TISCHENDORF,
Kathryn Dianne:
On 8 May 2019, Kathryn passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital, while surrounded by her loving family. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Werner for 55 years. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Gairn & Sheryl Robertson, Greg (dec) & Rose Robertson, Michael & Liz Robertson, Yasmin & James Moore, Giselle & Roger Knapper, Eugen & Joanne, Zane & Liz, and Nikki & Paul Clouston. Adored Grandmother to 26, Great-Grandmother to 30, and Great-Great-Grandmother of 8. A service for Kathryn will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday 14 May at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice Waikato may be left at the service or placed online at
https://www.hospicewaikato. org.nz/donate-online
All communications to the Tischendorf Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 13, 2019