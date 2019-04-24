Kathleen WALDON

WALDON,
Kathleen Mary (Kath):
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on 18 April 2019. Loving wife of the late Eric. Cherished mum of Karen and Mark May, Barry, Glenys, Janice and Terry Irvine. Loved granny of Kirsten and Jeremy, Hadleigh, Christina and Royce, Kate, Tessa, Xanthe, Olivia, Ryan, Stevi, Jamie, Terri and Finlay. A Service for Kath will be held in The Tower, 266 Tower Road, Matamata, on Saturday,
27 April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Waldon family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
