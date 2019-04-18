RUWHIU,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kate" (Woodney) RUWHIU.
Kathleen Mary (Kate) (nee Woodney):
On Wednesday 17th April 2019 Kate passed away peacefully in Taumarunui, surrounded by her loving family. Loved mother, mother-in-law, a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and a soon to be great grandmother. A much loved sister, aunt and friend to many. A Service for Kate will be held at the Baptist Church, Taupo Road, Taumarunui, on Saturday 20th April at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Manunui Cemetery.
Taumarunui Funeral Services
FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2019