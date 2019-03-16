MURRAY, Kathleen Elna
(nee Douch):
3.3.1944 - 14.3.2019
Peacefully in the Whakatane Hospital on Thursday 14th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Loved mother of Ralph (dec) and Maria. Loved daughter of the late Vic and Elna Douch. Loved sister of Rex (dec), Geoffrey and Geraldine, Barry (dec) and Josie, Ronald and Alison. Dearly loved Nan to Sharleen and Grant. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Monday 18th March, at 2.00pm. A burial will take place on Tuesday 19th March, at 1.00pm, in the Ohaupo Public Cemetery Waikato. All communications to the Murray family c/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019