HOLLAND-GOODWIN,
Kathleen (Kate):
On Tuesday 14 May 2019, at Waikato Hospital, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles, and devoted mum and much loved by Justin and Crispin. Loved nanna to Michael (dec), Mishada, Rhiannon and Tamara; Nathan and Natalie.
'We loved you very much
and will miss you.'
Special thanks to the staff of Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton for their love and care of Kate. A funeral service for Kate will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 88 Clarkin Road, Hamilton on Monday 20 May at 10.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to Kate's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3214. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2019