DANIEL, Kathleen Winifred:
Passed away suddenly at home on 5th March 2019. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Shiree & Murray, and Linda & Grant. Adored Grandmother of Jason & Sara, Brian & Racheal, and Daniel. Loved Great-Grandnan of Daniel Jnr., Isla, Hudson, Holly and Jess. Loved sister of Raymond, David, Merilyn and the late John.
"Will never be forgotten"
A private family service has been held. All communications to the Daniel Family, c/-3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 18, 2019