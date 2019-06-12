ROBINSON, June Beverley:
Aged 76 suddenly at home in Huntly on the weekend of 8 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Cherished mother of Steven, Greg, Darrell, Warrick and step-mum to Craig and Heidi. A much loved Nana to her grandchildren. June's family would like to thank everyone involved. A Celebration of June's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday the 14th of June 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Robinson Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on June 12, 2019