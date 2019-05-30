OWEN, June:
On Sunday 26 May 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob (Robert). Loved mother of Janice, Julia and Darreyn and mother-in-law of Les, Neil and Annie. Dearly loved Nana of Cassandra, Morgan, Keegan , Megan and Aodhan, and Nana-Omo to Jake and Jaya. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades. According to June's wishes, a private family service has been held. All communications please, to the Owen Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2019