Acknowledgement

CAPIL, Julie Frances:

14.11.1963 - 20.05.2019

Rex, Carolyn and family wish to thank all those who provided us support and strength following the sudden and unexpected passing of Julie - a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. There are too many to thank personally, but for all those who sent cards, letters, social media messages and made phone calls, all were greatly appreciated. Julie's funeral was a real celebration of her life and it was so nice for us to share this with our North Island cousins, Julie's many friends and teaching colleagues. Thanks to Kay Gregory for conducting such a great service, and for Jan, Robyn, Patsy, Olivia, Jack and Tom - you made it real. A special thanks to Hamilton Girls' High School, thanks Marie and to Julie's wider HGHS whanau, the special school assembly and the procession through the school flanked by 1700 girls plus staff - such a strong and powerful send off for Julie; reflecting her love, time and commitment to not only her place of work for the past

27 years; but for her love of teaching and the special relationships she had with 'her girls' at HGHS. Julie held a special place in many people's lives and she leaves 55 years of memories we can all cherish.

Don't let the sun go

down on me.



